Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie Buys 150 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,928,913.90.
Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 323 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$77.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,942.38.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Further Reading
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.