Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie Buys 150 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,928,913.90.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 323 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$77.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,942.38.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.