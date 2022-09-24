Graviton (GRAV) Price Tops $0.0175

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00075626 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000100 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graviton

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

