GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

