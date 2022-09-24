Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells $411,000.00 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

NYSE GROV opened at $2.97 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth $272,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth $43,039,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth $25,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

