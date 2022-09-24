GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GSK opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. GSK has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GSK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.