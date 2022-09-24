Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guangdong Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $73.11.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

