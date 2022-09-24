GYSR Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a total market cap of $639,431.87 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011198 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About GYSR
The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.
GYSR Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GYSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYSR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.