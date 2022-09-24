H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.87

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 305116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

