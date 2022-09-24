Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

