Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.98

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $15.50. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 56,054 shares traded.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.
Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
