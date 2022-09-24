Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.79

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 1003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,241.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6129 per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

