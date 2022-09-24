Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €51.00 ($52.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.53. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

