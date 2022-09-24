Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00152962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00284906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.00752146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00615623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00615579 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,037,114 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.