Head-To-Head Review: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) vs. MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -174.75% -53.95% -43.51% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $79.69 million 3.63 -$125.02 million ($1.39) -1.98 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.66 -$29.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.60%. Given MDxHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Burning Rock Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

(Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, the company has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. It has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.