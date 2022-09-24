Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 7.7%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.27. 11,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,135,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $26,306 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 53.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

