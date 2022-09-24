Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 7.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. 3,038,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

