Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 693,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $32.80. 4,188,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,317. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.