Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €67.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €61.08 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

