Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51.03 ($0.62). 5,325 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.62).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.79 million and a PE ratio of -21.88.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.