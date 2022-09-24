Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51.03 ($0.62). 5,325 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.62).
Hercules Site Services Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.79 million and a PE ratio of -21.88.
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.
Featured Stories
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.