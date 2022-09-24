Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.