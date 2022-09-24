Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,243.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 955,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 914,700 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 72,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.
AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
