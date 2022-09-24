Hibiki Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $446,773.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Hibiki Finance has a market cap of $446,773.00 and $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance’s genesis date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

