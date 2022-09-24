HODL (HODL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,437.00

HODL (HODL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, HODL has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,937.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00151903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00282292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00748427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00623805 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL (CRYPTO:HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,896,408,721,067 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

