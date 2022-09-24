Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $2.83 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 818,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $3,526,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $9,973,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $86.97. 12,175,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751,799. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $278.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

