Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBCP. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

