Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.98 million and $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

