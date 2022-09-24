HSBC Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €2,300.00 ($2,346.94). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADYEY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Adyen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,183.57.

Adyen Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

