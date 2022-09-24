Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 238,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,223. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

