Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.17 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.07. The company had a trading volume of 574,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

