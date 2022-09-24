Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 22,085 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 3,893,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

