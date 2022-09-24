Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,175 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

