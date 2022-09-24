Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,940 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.01. 9,175,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

