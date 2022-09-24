Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,629 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $284.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average is $402.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.06 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.