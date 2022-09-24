Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $549.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $494.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $486.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.41. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

