Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.28.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $7.01 on Friday, reaching $486.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,221. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.41.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.