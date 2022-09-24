Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. 2,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humankind US Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,759 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up about 30.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 63.42% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $74,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

