Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $0.00 and $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00299828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00110085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00075356 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

