Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Iconic Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

