Idea Chain Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109,753.23 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $109,753.23 and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idea Chain Coin Profile

ICH is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

