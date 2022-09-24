IDEX (IDEX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $63.10 million and $3.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

