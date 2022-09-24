Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Down 13%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 54,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 113,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Immuneering Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 4,604.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 253.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

