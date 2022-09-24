Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $447.44

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.44 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($4.97). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 411.50 ($4.97), with a volume of 445,753 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 484.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

