Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.81). 237,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 279,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Industrials REIT from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Industrials REIT Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The company has a market capitalization of £419.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Industrials REIT

In related news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

(Get Rating)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Featured Articles

