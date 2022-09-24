Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,258 shares.The stock last traded at $47.61 and had previously closed at $47.73.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.
Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.