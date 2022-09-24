Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,258 shares.The stock last traded at $47.61 and had previously closed at $47.73.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

