InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.31. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in InMode by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in InMode by 13,154.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,339 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

