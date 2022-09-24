Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. 771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 94.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at about $6,685,000.

