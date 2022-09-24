Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £1,536.46 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52).
Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Susan Davy bought 15 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £147.45 ($178.17).
Pennon Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 875.50 ($10.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,510.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,015.04. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 866 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.