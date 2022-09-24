Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £1,536.46 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pennon Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Susan Davy bought 15 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £147.45 ($178.17).

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 875.50 ($10.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,510.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,015.04. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 866 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pennon Group

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($13.53) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,153.33 ($13.94).

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.