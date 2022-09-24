Insider Buying: Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Acquires A$76,777.30 in Stock

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Rating) insider Paul Warren purchased 25,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,777.30 ($53,690.42).

Paul Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.63.

Peter Warren Automotive Announces Dividend

Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. Peter Warren Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

(Get Rating)

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used cars in Australia. The company also provides car service, parts, accessories, vehicle financing, and insurance. It operates 74 franchise operations. The company was founded in 1958 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

