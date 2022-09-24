Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $1,897,155.12 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KnowBe4 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 428.89, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50.
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
