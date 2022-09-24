Insight Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,285.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66,000.00 and $4,285.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011128 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10850153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol’s genesis date was January 26th, 2020. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is www.inx.co. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX Mining's token payment is a token that is continuously or eventually provided to ecosystem contributors during DAPP service through Insight Protocol. The user's mining amount varies individually according to the ecosystem contribution points on the previous day, and can be changed according to the Insight Protocol policy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

